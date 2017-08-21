Portsmouth Police hold R.E.S.E.T Walk after 12th homicide in city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the heels of the 12th homicide in the city, Portsmouth Police held a R.E.S.E.T. walk this weekend.

Saturday morning, a handful of officers and one community member visited the homes on Confederate Avenue, across from the Essex Food Store on High Street. 34-year-old Curtis A. Richardson was killed in front of that store Friday evening.

R.E.S.E.T. stands for Rapid Engagement or Support in the Event of Trauma. Officers went door to door, making sure people were okay and seeing if they needed anything.

10 On Your Side spoke with that one community member who joined them. She says it’s time for residents to get involved in their neighborhoods.

She said, “So many negative things happening and we as a community, we need to come together to try and help the police solve problems, you know?”

Officers say they do walks like this after every homicide in the city.