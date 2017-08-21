Police: Man threatens to start fire after trying to enter closed store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was arrested Sunday after an incident at a convenience store.

Officers were called to the Speedway in the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Once on scene, police were told that a man — identified as 54-year-old Daniel Hogge — tried to go to the Speedway at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday and was told the store was closed. Police say Hogge then reportedly kicked over a trash can and started punching the door. Hogge also allegedly said that he tried to a set a fire behind the store, but it went out.

Hogge was arrested Sunday at the Speedway and is charged with threatening to bomb or burn.