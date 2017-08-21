Newport News man pleads guilty to armed carjacking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man pleaded guilty Monday to his part in a violent carjacking.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson showed up at a convenience store on Shell Road in Hampton with two other vehicles on the night of Nov. 20, 2016.

According to court documents, Johnson got out of his car and pulled out an AR-15 assault rifle, pointing it at two people as he approached the store. He went inside the store, brandished the rifle at the store clerk and then left the store. After that, he pointed his rifle at the carjacking victim. Meanwhile, prosecutors say another vehicle that arrived with Johnson blocked the victim’s vehicle from leaving the parking lot.

Johnson forced the victim out of his car at gunpoint and hit the man with the rifle. The victim was forced to the ground, and a group of people — including Johnson — kicked the victim, according to court paperwork. The passenger of Johnson’s vehicle drove off in the victim’s car.

Johnson, who is currently on federal supervised release, pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He will be sentenced on Dec. 4.

Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 15 years for the carjacking and a mandatory minimum of seven years as well as a maximum penalty of life for brandishing the firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.