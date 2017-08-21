Newport News man arrested, charged in domestic incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges in connection to a domestic incident last week in Newport News.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Richneck Road at 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 14 for a reported domestic problem. While en route, dispatchers told responding officers that the caller’s son was outside the home with a firearm.

On scene, police made contact with a 20-year-old man holding a firearm. Officers ordered him to get on the ground. He complied and was detained, according to police.

The firearm was found to be a replica gun, designed to fire pellets.

Authorities say the man was in need of medical evaluation was transported from the scene for treatment.

Twenty-year-old Douglas Graham III was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of assault on a family member, assault, burglary, destruction of property, profane swearing/intoxication in public and purchase/possession of alcohol under 21.