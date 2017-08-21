NASA video shows International Space Station transit the sun during the eclipse

(WAVY) — NASA captured the International Space Station traveling in front of the sun during Monday’s solar eclipse.

NASA used a high-speed camera from Banner, Wyoming to record the video — which was taken at 1,500 frames per second. It shows the space station transit the sun at five miles per second.

Station transits sun at 5 miles per second in video taken at 1,500 frames per second with high-speed camera from Banner, Wyoming. pic.twitter.com/x6NNvCc0Af — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 21, 2017

The crew of six aboard the space station were the only people to see the umbra — or the moon’s shadow — cast over the U.S. from space. The crew includes NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer and Randy Bresnik; Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy and European Space Agency astronaut Paolo Nespoli.

Millions of people saw #Eclipse2017 but only six people saw the umbra, or the moon's shadow, over the United States from space today. pic.twitter.com/hMgMC5MgRh — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 21, 2017

The total solar eclipse swept across a narrow part of the U.S. — from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa and Europe.