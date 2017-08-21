NASA video shows International Space Station transit the sun during the eclipse

(WAVY) — NASA captured the International Space Station traveling in front of the sun during Monday’s solar eclipse.
NASA used a high-speed camera from Banner, Wyoming to record the video — which was taken at 1,500 frames per second. It shows the space station transit the sun at five miles per second.
The crew of six aboard the space station were the only people to see the umbra — or the moon’s shadow — cast over the U.S. from space. The crew includes NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer and Randy Bresnik; Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy and European Space Agency astronaut Paolo Nespoli.
The total solar eclipse swept across a narrow part of the U.S. — from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa and Europe.