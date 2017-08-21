Marine Corps veteran killed in Suffolk vehicle crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The family of a man killed in a single-vehicle wreck over the weekend is remembering his life.

Davis Turner’s children wanted to talk about him Monday. They told 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings he was a Marine Corps veteran who loved to cook.

Sixty-eight-year-old Turner and his friend, 73-year old Rudolph McCloud, died in the crash. It happened Saturday just before 1 p.m. on Gates Road, in a rural part of the city.

The family told Cummings they never expected their dad to die in a wreck. They said he lived a full life doing things that made himself happy.

Now, his love for laughter is just one of the things that will live on through them.

“I am so grateful to God for the 32 and a half years I had with him. So grateful,” Stacy Bryant, Turner’s daughter told Cummings.

During our interview, the family made clear they are choosing laughter to get through a tough time.

“If you were sad, he would be there to laugh. He wouldn’t want us to be sad at this time. He would want us to be happy but it’s so hard because this is such a shock for us,” Bryant said.

Saturday, she and her brother got the call they never expected.

“One of the worst times in my life. One of the worst days of my life,” Bryant said.

Bryant said Turner’s truck swerved and flipped several times. He was thrown from it.

“To lose him like this, it’s sad. You actually have no words,” she said.

The wreck happened less than a mile from Turner’s home in Suffolk.

Bryant said they don’t know McCloud, but they’re sorry for the loss.

“It’s a tragedy that he lost his life like that, but we apologize from the bottom of my heart,” Bryant said.

David Turner III will never forget the last time they talked. One moment captured in a picture shows three generations.

“That was the last picture I took with him. Then I saw him that Monday and that was the last time I saw him,” Davis Turner III said.

Now, they’ll hold onto memories to get through.

“Ain’t nobody never prepared for this,” he said.

The family says because Davis Turner was a Marine Corps veteran, his ashes will be placed in a Suffolk memorial wall. However, they need help with funeral costs, because Turner didn’t have life insurance. Click here to help.

Davis Turner View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Davis Turner (Photo courtesy Stacy Bryant) Davis Turner (Photo courtesy Stacy Bryant) Davis Turner (Photo courtesy Stacy Bryant) Davis Turner (Photo courtesy Stacy Bryant)