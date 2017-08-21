Hockey 101: Qualifying for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games

Who got in?

The top eight teams in the 2015 IIHF Men’s World Ranking automatically qualified for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games. In order, Canada, Russia, Sweden, Finland, USA, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Slovakia all earned automatic berths to the Games in South Korea. As the host nation, South Korea receives a customary bid in the tournament. For the final three spots, Slovenia, Germany and Norway finished first in their respective Olympic qualifying tournaments played in September 2016, bringing the field to twelve teams.

Group A Group B Group C Canada Russia Finland Czech Republic Slovakia Germany South Korea Slovenia Norway Switzerland United States Sweden

On the women’s side of the ice, the top five teams in the 2016 IIHF Women’s World Ranking qualified automatically for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, with South Korea getting an invite as the host nation. Team USA finished atop the 2016 World Rankings with Canada, Finland, Russia and Sweden rounding out the top five, respectively. Over a three day tournament in February 2017, Japan and Switzerland nabbed the two final spots in women’s hockey.

Group A Group B United States Sweden Canada Switzerland Finland Japan Russia South Korea