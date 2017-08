PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the 47th Annual Seawall Art Show coming to Portsmouth this weekend.

47th Annual Seawall Art Show

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

200-300 High Street

Portsmouth

SeawallArtShow.org

(757) 393-8983 ext 25