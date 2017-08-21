2 men arrested in Suffolk stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are facing charges in connection to a stabbing early Monday morning in Suffolk.

Police were called to the 9000 block of 1st Street at 1:11 a.m.

The victim — identified by authorities as 22-year-old Charles Arthur Barnes, of Suffolk — was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Jacob Richard Zeno, of Franklin, and 29-year-old James Kenneth Rhoten Jr., of Courtland. Zeno is charged with malicious wounding and shoot, cut, stab or wound in commission of a felony. Rhoten is facing a simple assault charge.