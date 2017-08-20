USS John McCain collides with merchant vessel; search and rescue underway

SOUTH CHINA SEA (WAVY) – The Navy is saying that the USS John S. McCain was involved with a collision with a merchant vessel on Monday morning.

According to the Navy, the collision was reported at 6:24 a.m., Japan Standard Time, east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca. The collision happened as the ship was heading to a routine port visit in Singapore.

Initial reports are out that the McCain suffered damage port side.

Search and rescue efforts are underway.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.