YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A person is dead after being hit by an Amtrak train near Williamsburg, Sunday evening.

Virginia State Police say that the emergency call came in at 5:56 p.m. An officials with Amtrak says that the train was coming from Newport News and heading towards Boston. The train then stopped near Bypass Road and Colony Drive near Williamsburg due to a trespasser on the tracks.

There is no other information at this time.

