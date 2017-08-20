NC Amber Alert issued for abducted 8-year-old girl

WESTFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday afternoon in North Carolina for an 8-year-old girl in a child abduction case, officials said.

Trinity Lakin McGraw is the subject of the Amber Alert, which was issued out of Stokes County.

Trinity is 4 feet tall, weighs 53 pounds, has brown eyes, long hair and was wearing a long nightgown with a watermelon design when she was abducted, Amber Alert officials said.

Patrick Ryan McGraw was identified as the abductor, the alert said. Patrick McGraw is described as 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, bald, with blue eyes and wearing a white T-shirt.

The pair were last seen traveling north in a gray 2016 Ford Focus on Frans Road in Westfield in Surry County. The car has a Georgia license plate of RDG-2198.

If you have any Information regarding this abduction, please call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Department at 336 593-8787 or call 911.