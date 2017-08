NEW KENT Va. (WRIC) – Virginia State Police have confirmed a motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in New Kent.

Police say they responded to the accident in the 5300 hundred block of New Kent Highway at 11:45 a.m. after a motorcycle collided with a van.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

