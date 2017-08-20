Man shot during attempted robbery on Mytilene Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Mytilene Drive, Sunday afternoon.

Police say that the emergency call came in around 2:15 p.m. The 23-year-old victim told officers he was standing in the area of Mytilene Drive and 76th Street when he was approached by a man with a gun. The man then demand money from the victim and the two got into a fight. As the victim ran away from the scene he heard two gunshots.

The victim then collapsed from gunshot wounds to the hip in the 900 block of Emma Court. A person nearby then called police.

The victim was then taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.