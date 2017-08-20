Hampton NAACP calls for school name change

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton branch of the NAACP held a unity rally Sunday afternoon to push for a name change for two schools.

The schools in question are Jefferson Davis Middle School and the Campus at Lee, which used to be Robert E Lee elementary school. The NAACP wants to see the schools renamed after people who significantly contributed to society.

The organization believes the confederate figures represent negative parts of history, and don’t fit the school board’s standards.

“Elementary and middle schools will be named in honor of persons who have rendered outstanding service to mankind in their community state and or country. That’s in black and white and certainly Jefferson Davis and Robert E Lee did not fit this criteria,” says Hampton NAACP President Gaylene Kanoyton.

Those at the rally suggested that schools be named after Katherine Johnson, the former NASA physicist from Hampton, and Dr. Mary T. Christian, the first African-American and woman from Hampton to be elected to the state legislature.