Former Portsmouth officer does not owe city in sick leave dispute

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox is reporting that a judge has ruled that a former Portsmouth police officer does not need to pay back the city in a dispute over sick leave.

The former officer, Mike Plessinger, who now lives in York County, started a battle with cancer back in 2008. When fellow officers found out, they started donating sick leave to Plessinger so he could support his family. But he never saw the hundreds of hours of donated sick leave.

Then five years later the City of Portsmouth informed Plessinger he owed nearly $11,000 for advancing him his own sick leave. The two then went into a court battle over the statue of limitations being expired.

“Judge Ottinger gave due diligence to both sides and I appreciate he thought we were right. I feel exonerated,” Plessinger told Fox.

A judge ultimately ruled the statue of limitations did expire. Portsmouth now has 10 days to appeal the decision.