Two dead in single-vehicle accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people have died following a single vehicle accident on Gates Road.

Emergency Communications received the call at 12:54 p.m. in the 7900 block of Gates Road for an accident involving a passenger vehicle.

Police say that the driver and passenger were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 7900 block of Gates Road is closed and detours are in place at Corinth Chapel Road and Gates Road, and Ellis Road and Gates Road.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation.

