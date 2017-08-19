Proposed redistricting maps released by NC lawmakers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Maps showing the proposed redistricting plans were released Saturday afternoon ahead of public comment sessions next week on General Assembly district boundaries being redrawn under court orders.

House and Senate redistricting committees planned public hearings Tuesday in Raleigh and at six community college campuses in regions where maps are expected to change. Lines for several dozen seats are being redrawn because federal judges have struck down nearly 30 districts as illegal racial gerrymanders.

The General Assembly is expected to vote on new maps late next week to meet a Sept. 1 deadline for approval.

In addition to the legislative complex in Raleigh, other hearing sites are in Beaufort, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Jamestown, Weldon and Hudson. (Click here for the full list of public hearing sites)

The maps released Saturday afternoon are also available on the North Carolina General Assembly website.

The senior chairman of the House redistricting committee says the proposed map would create two districts in which incumbent Republicans could go head-to-head and two in which an incumbent Democrat could face a sitting Republican lawmaker.

Republican Rep. David Lewis of Harnett County says four of the new districts have no current incumbent lawmakers living in them.

In the meantime, officials said that staffers are preparing additional data including a block assignment file and shape file, which will be released on Monday morning.

The maps will also be available at the public hearing sites next Tuesday.