Prayer rally in Suffolk for Charlottesville violence victim

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One week after the deadly clashes in Charlottesville, a group in Suffolk gathered Saturday to pray for a man hurt in the violence.

The Justice for Dre Peace Rally was reportedly cancelled after the organizer received threats. Police told us the organizer called it off, but as you can see people still gathered to show their support anyway.

Dozens were there for a prayer vigil, scripture reading, and messages of togetherness. The event was held at city hall in honor of Deandre Harris. He used to live in Suffolk, but moved to Charlottesville.

Harris says that during last weekend’s white nationalist rally several men beat him up. He had to get eight staples to close up a gash in his head. He says he also had a broken wrist, busted lip, and chipped tooth.

Tonight’s prayer vigil was just one example of how cities across the country have been reacting to the violence in Charlottesville.

