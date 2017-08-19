Police detain man after finding materials consistent with making meth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detained a man after finding materials consistent with making meth found inside a Norfolk home Saturday.

Units were dispatched shortly before 2:00 a.m. to the 8000 block of Lion Avenue after probation officers found a small amount of materials constant with manufacturing methamphetamines inside a detached garage.

Police tell 10 On Your Side they detained a 40-year-old man at the scene. He is currently being questioned by Vice and Narcotic detectives. Once charges are secured, his information will be released, according to Norfolk Police Department.

Norfolk Fire Marshals and hazmat crews safely disposed of the chemicals.

No one was hurt during this incident.

