ODU offense might be reloading for 2017

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Brian Scott could only smile when he mentioned the 2012 Old Dominion team.

“That offense was pretty good,” referring to the offense led by then-sophomore quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who would go on to win the Walter Payton Award, given to the best player in FCS football.

Since then, the Monarchs have transitioned to the FBS ranks, and last season capped a 10-win season with their first ever bowl trip and a win in the Bahamas Bowl. David Washington led that offense, but has since graduated. Now, there are four contenders to take over that coveted quarterback spot.

“I like all four guys right now. All four of them are playing good football,” said Bobby Wilder at the team’s Media Day on Friday. Wilder added that Blake LaRussa, the sophomore out of Bishop Sullivan Catholic in Virginia Beach, is likely to take the first-team reps at his team’s scrimmage Saturday night, but added that all of them have impressed.

Whoever starts at quarterback, he’ll have plenty of help. The one-two punch of Ray Lawry and Jeremy Cox could be the best in Conference USA, and both will make life a little easier for receivers Johnathan Duhart and Travis Fulgam on the outside.

Could this offense, with a wave of bigger, stronger, faster recruits, be even better than the one that averaged almost 500 yards and 45 points a game? Unlikely. But Scott it could still be very potent. “This (offense) will be more multiple, it will focuse on the running backs as opposed to the quarterbacks and the wide outs,” said Scott.

“We do like our wide outs and we like our quarterbacks, and we like our offensive line. It (the offense) will be similar to 2012, but different.”