Man dies from injuries caused by Friday’s New Kent County plane crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are reporting that one man is dead after Friday morning’s small plane crash in New Kent County.

Police said pilot and flight instructor Andrew M. Jones, 38, of Richmond died after being flown to VCU Medical Center for the treatment of life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries later Friday.

The student-pilot who was also on the plane, a 67-year-old New Kent County man, was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries.

Police said the two-seater, single-engine Tecnam fixed wing plane had been conducting instructional “touch and goes” at the New Kent County Airport when the aircraft began experiencing engine problems. The pilot made a crash landing in a field off Liberty Hall Road before striking a fence on the way down.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The NTSB and FAA are also investigating the crash.