House fire on Astor Lane in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Astor Lane, Saturday afternoon.
Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 4:07 p.m. Upon arrival, units found smoke showing from the scene floor window.
The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes and marked out at 4:49 p.m.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
