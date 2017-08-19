House fire on Astor Lane in Virginia Beach

(VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) –  Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Astor Lane, Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 4:07 p.m. Upon arrival, units found smoke showing from the scene floor window.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes and marked out at 4:49 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

