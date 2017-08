HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – During WAVY-TV 10’s initiative of Clear The Shelters, forever homes have been found for nearly 2,000 animals.

On Saturday, some participating shelters waived adoption fees resulting in close to 300 animals being adopted. At one point, the Portsmouth Humane Society was reporting that they were only down to three dogs and 12 cats.

Numbers are still expected to climb.

