Watch NASA’s live stream of the solar eclipse

NOTE: The livestream of the solar eclipse is expected to run from 1:15 p.m. to 2:49 p.m. EST. The video above will be replaced with the livestream on Monday.

Mobile and WAVY App users can watch the livestream at this link the day of the eclipse.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you can’t make it outside for Monday’s solar eclipse, fear not. NASA’s got you covered.

You can follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station as well as 11 spacecraft will also provide a unique perspective of the eclipse.

This live stream cover the eclipse’s totality from Oregon to South Carolina.