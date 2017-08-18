Trooper-pilot killed in Charlottesville crash to be laid to rest today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — One of the Virginia State Police troopers who died in a helicopter crash after monitoring a white nationalist protest in Charlottesville last weekend will be laid to rest on Friday.

Virginia State Police said Tuesday that the funeral for Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates will be held at St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Richmond. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The funeral for Lt. H. Jay Cullen, the helicopter’s pilot, is scheduled for Saturday at Southside Church of the Nazarene in Chesterfield County. That service is slated to begin at 10 a.m.

There will also be visitation for Lt. Cullen on Friday at Bennett Funeral Home in Chesterfield County from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that the helicopter was providing video to police of activities in downtown Charlottesville last Saturday before it broke off to lend support to a motorcade for Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

The helicopter was damaged in 2010 during an emergency landing NTSB investigators found.

There was no distress signal before it crashed on Saturday, accident investigators said.

The Virginia State Police Association (VSPA) says they have received many calls from citizens wanting to make donations in memory of Lt.-Pilot H. Jay Cullen, III and Trooper-Pilot Berke M. Bates. Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so through the Association’s Emergency Relief Fund. You may donate by mailing a check to the office, but please notate in the memo section of your check “Lt. Cullen and/or Tpr. Bates.” VSPA Office 6944 Forest Hill Ave Richmond, VA 23225. You may also donate through PayPal by visitinghere. When donating through PayPal, please be sure to note the donation is for “Lt. Cullen and/or Tpr. Bates” in the comment section. Donations are tax deductible through the VSPA-ERF fund but more importantly 100 percent of the donation will go to the families. If you have any questions, call the VSPA office at 804-320-6272.