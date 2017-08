YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects involved in larcenies and vehicle break-ins in Yorktown.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple victims reported their vehicles had been tampered with and property was stolen in the 2800 block of Old Williamsburg Road on June 20.

If you have any information on these suspects, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.