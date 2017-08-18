Surveillance video shows Newport News shooting that injured 2

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police released surveillance video Friday of a shooting at a Newport News gas station that injured two people.

At 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers were in the area of 48th Street and Marshall Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots. Police checked the area and learned a woman had been shot in front of the Happy Shopper, located in the 4700 block of Marshall Avenue. The 19-year-old Newport News woman had a gunshot wound to her right thigh.

Moments later, officers were called to the 3400 block of Wickham Avenue, where a second shooting victim was. Police say the 31-year-old Newport News man was lying outside on the ground and had a gunshot wound to his left thigh and left forearm. A vehicle parked in the same area was damaged by gunfire.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say security video captured the shooting on camera.

The video shows an unknown man walking over to the gas pumps at the Happy Shopper and begin shooting toward another man, who was by a vehicle. An exchange of gunfire then took place between the two men and the vehicle the male victim was in left the scene. The female victim injured at the scene was at the other side of the parking lot.

Police say there is no suspect information to provide at this time. Authorities are still investigating.

If you know anything about this shooting incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.