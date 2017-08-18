Suffolk holding meeting next month on aquatics center feasibility

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk is holding a meeting in September for members of the public to provide feedback an indoor aquatics facility.

City officials say the recently adopted Parks and Recreation Master Plan identified this as a “priority facility” and unmet need.

The city is conducting a feasibility study to look at the costs and benefits of building, operating and programming for this type of center.

A community meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 13 at city hall (from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.) for residents to provide feedback.

Officials are also encouraging residents to complete an online survey.