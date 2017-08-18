Special prosecutor appointed to investigate VB committee member

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A special prosecutor has been appointed to look into whether a Virginia Beach committee member had a conflict of interest when he voted to approve a new project at Town Center.

Michael Levinson is on the Virginia Beach Development Authority, which approved the $60 million development. He also serves on TowneBank’s regional advisory board. TowneBank is financing the project, called CityView Two.

CityView Two’s developer is set to get more than $10 million in incentives from Virginia Beach.

York County Commonwealth’s Attorney Benjamin Hahn will head up the investigation.