Second suspect in Hertford triple shooting arrested

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — The second of three suspects in a triple shooting in Hertford is now in custody.

Quintral Lashaun Porter was arrested on Wednesday in the Raleigh area.

Porter is charged with nine felonies in connection to the July 19 shooting near Wynne Fork Court, which left three people injured. He’s being held at the Albemarle District Jail with an $800,000 bond.

Another suspect in this shooting, Ervin Javon Jones was arrested on July 28. He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The grand jury certified Jones’ charges on Thursday. He remains incarcerated at the Albemarle District Jail under a $1.2 million bond.

Police are still searching for one other suspect: Tyrell Shawndell Williams, 30. He should be considered armed and dangerous.