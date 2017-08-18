Portsmouth schools says city has not made $4.3M July payment

BREAKING UPDATE: JUST IN: Portsmouth schools says city is no longer giving any money. The district might have to furlough teachers.

Superintendent says city hasn't paid $4.3 million July payment @WAVY_News — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) August 18, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An “important school matter” will be the subject of a news conference Friday morning in Portsmouth.

City officials say Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy III will be addressing the public at 11 a.m., and take questions afterward.

It is unclear what is the subject of this “important school matter.”

