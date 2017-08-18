Norfolk CA: Officer was justified in 2016 shooting that injured man

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney has ruled that an officer was justified in shooting an armed man last year. The man survived the shooting.

Around 4:26 p.m. on April 22, 2016, officers responded to a barricade situation in the 1300 block of Church Street. While police were on the scene, gunshots rang out nearby in the area of O’Keefe and Fremont streets at about 7:06 p.m.

In a letter, Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Gregory Underwood says one officer, who was in full police uniform, instinctively ran toward the sound of the gunshots. The officer continued hearing gunshots from Fremont Street and eventually ran to the side of a home at 803 Fremont Avenue, where he was directly confronted with a man, identified by prosecutors as Linwood Raynor.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Raynor was holding a handgun and had it pointed down Fremont Street. He was pulling on another man, Deandre Raynor, who was motionless.

The officer had his service weapon pulled since he had heard gunshots and sounds consistent with the reloading of a handgun. The officer immediately “verbally challenged” Linwood Raynor, who prosecutors say had turned toward the officer with the handgun in hand, in a position to potentially fire. At that point, the officer said he thought the man had fired at him, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney. The officer responded by firing his service weapon, hitting Linwood Raynor twice — once in each leg.

Eventually, more police arrived at the scene and split up. Several officers pulled Deandre Raynor’s body to safety and began performing CPR on him. Other officers tended to Linwood Raynor, who was eventually taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Deandre Raynor died from the gunshot wounds he sustained in the shooting on Fremont Street.

Virginia State Police investigated the officer-involved shooting. Investigators interview Linwood Raynor, who confirmed that his brother Deandre was fatally shot during an earlier exchange of gunfire with a man he identified as “Jeff.” The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office says Jeff’s full name is Lawrence Jeffrey Brown, who was charged in the murder of Deandre Raynor.

During his interview with investigators, Lindwood Raynor reportedly admitted that he was returning fire at “Jeff,” who he said shot his brother at the time the officer challenged him and fired.

The officer told state police investigators that he fired his service weapon to protect himself and others nearby who may have been in danger from Linwood Raynor’s gun. The Commonwealth’s Attorney says the officer was also thinking about the multiple gunshots he had heard nearby and the shooting victim — Deandre Raynor — who he thought was in danger.

The officer’s body camera was working on the day of the shooting, but because the officer was running, prosecutors say the camera wasn’t positioned in a way that showed the actual shooting. The sound recording from the body camera confirmed that the officer gave Linwood Raynor verbal commands before he discharged his service weapon, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“The recording is somewhat inaudible, but it is possible to hear ‘drop the’ and a word which sounds like gun,” Underwood’s letter reads.

Linwood Raynor told state police investigators that he did have two handguns at the time of the shooting. He was found to be in possession of a valid concealed weapons permit.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney says the officer firing his service weapon was a “reasonable reaction to and a direct result of the imminent danger” present in the situation. Underwood says he will not be pursuing charges against the officer, since he acted in justifiable self-defense.

Lawrence Brown, who was charged in Deandre Raynor’s death, went to trial on May 2. On May 5, Underwood says the jury found Brown not guilty of all charges against him.