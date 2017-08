PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and killed Friday in Portsmouth.

Emergency crews were called to 2406 High Street at 6:58 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police tell WAVY’s Brandi Cummings that the man was shot in the parking lot of the Essex Food Store, then ran and collapsed. Investigators do not believe this was a drive-by shooting.

Portsmouth police investigating a deadly shooting. PD says man collapsed in front of Essex Food Store. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/hMZoPprxF2 — Brandi Cummings (@BrandiWAVY) August 18, 2017