McAuliffe bars demonstrations at Lee Monument in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Governor Terry McAuliffe signed an executive order Friday to temporarily ban any public demonstrations at a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.

Under the executive order, permits will not be issued and demonstrations will be prohibited.

McAuliffe’s order comes nearly a week after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. One woman, Heather Heyer, was killed after a car rammed into a group of people protesting against white supremacists at the event.

Governor McAuliffe said in a statement about the executive order that “Charlottesville was the target of an act of domestic terrorism that cost one woman her life, and had a helicopter accident lead to the deaths of two state troopers.”

In the aftermath of this tragedy, several groups have requested permits to hold similar-styled events at the Lee Monument in Richmond. State and local officials need to get ahead of this problem, so that we have the proper legal protections in place to allow for peaceful demonstrations, but without putting citizens and property at risk. Let me be clear, this executive order has nothing to do with infringing upon First Amendment rights. This is a temporary suspension, issued with the singular purpose of creating fail safe regulations to preserve the health and well-being of our citizens and ensuring that nothing like what occurred in Charlottesville happens again.”

Earlier this week, a group supporting the preservation of Confederate monuments in Richmond canceled its plans to hold a rally next month because of the potential for violence.

The Lee monument in Richmond is in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue, an iconic boulevard with several other Confederate statues. McAuliffe said allowing any large demonstration there would “create a safety hazard in the current circumstances.” The city was once the capital of the Confederacy.

The governor’s office says McAuliffe will sign a related executive order to establish a task force to examine the public safety issues around the deadly violence in Charlottesville. The Commonwealth’s Department of General Services will come up with new emergency regulations based on the task force’s recommendations, which will be issued within three months.

Gov signing Executive Order 67 halting all permits at the Lee Monument in Richmond until a formal review of permit process is complete pic.twitter.com/tG9JUOhdYw — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 18, 2017