Court docs allege Ronnie Boone Sr. violated his probation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Recently filed court documents allege that Ronnie Boone Sr. was spotted driving in Norfolk in July — in violation of his probation.

Boone received 12 months of house arrest after he pleaded guilty to bribing high-ranking Norfolk city officials — including then-City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot — as well as defrauding two banks.

The well-known Norfolk developer also received probation as a part of his sentencing. A condition in Boone’s sentencing is that he could not operate a motor vehicle during his probation.

Documents filed on Aug. 14 show a probation officer received information July 26 from a concerned citizen who reported seeing Boone driving a vehicle. Photos from the citizen were sent to the officer.

Boone initially denied the allegation when questioned by the officer, according to the documents. However, he admitted to it when confronted with the photos.

According to the documents, Boone explained that an employee was driving his 1966 Plymouth Fury from an auto repair shop to a car wash. Boone claimed he was a passenger in another vehicle following the Fury — when the employee had to stop due to mechanical issues.

Boone reportedly claimed he drove the vehicle the remaining distance to the car wash due to “mechanical complexities with the Fury.” He said the car was being prepared to be auctioned to help pay his outstanding forfeiture order.

The documents show Boone paid $485,032.64 toward the $950,000 forfeiture on July 26. Boone is still employed by Judy Boone Realty and Boone Builders, but has stopped working at The Thirsty Camel and Greenies Bar and Grill.

Boone has been called to appear in court the morning of Sept. 1.

