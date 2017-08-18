Coast Guard crews rescue boaters near CBBT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued three people Thursday evening after their boat began taking on water off Virginia Beach.

Coast Guard officials say Sector Hampton Roads was alerted at 6:20 p.m. that a 27-foot boat was in trouble near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Crews from Station Little Creek responded and used a de-watering pump to manage the flooding. Officials say the boat was then towed to Cove Marina in Virginia Beach.

“Mishaps can worsen very suddenly underway, which is why people should call for help as soon as something goes wrong,” said Seaman Walter Jesuncosky, coxswain for the case.

The Coast Guard released pictures of the rescue on Friday.

Coast Guard CBBT Rescue View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Credit: U.S. Coast Guard