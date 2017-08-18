Chesapeake man accused of traveling to Bedford County to meet teen he met online

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSLS) – A man accused of traveling from Chesapeake to Bedford County to meet a teenager he had met online is facing multiple charges, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Aug. 1 for a man found inside a Bedford County home.

The man had left the home before deputies and investigators with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Michael Ian Bowser, of Chesapeake, was found by Virginia Conservation Police soon after the call sitting in a vehicle in a school parking lot.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bowser was in possession of multiple firearms. He was charged and arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and carry of a concealed weapon.

It was determined through further investigations that Bowser had traveled to Bedford County from Chesapeake to meet a 16-year-old Bedford County child he had met online, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple search warrants were executed to seize electronic devices found in Bowser’s possession. The Sheriff’s Office said a complete digital evidence exam was conducted on the electronic devices by the SOVA-ICAC Digital Evidence Recovery Unit.

Deputies said eight felony warrants were obtained and served Aug. 7 on Bowser — five counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of solicitation of a minor to produce child pornography.

“Parents are encouraged to please talk with your children about internet safety and the dangers of child predators,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bowser was held with no bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, deputies said.