NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A car hit a power poll Friday morning on Warwick Boulevard, causing a closure.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com the crash happened at Warwick Boulevard and Elm Avenue around 6:15 a.m.

The Northbound side of Warwick Boulevard is closed at Cedar Lane. Dispatchers say it is expected to be closed until 8 a.m.

The circumstances of the crash are currently unclear.

