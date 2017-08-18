Blake LaRussa appears to be front runner in ODU’s QB competition

NORFOLK (WAVY) — As Old Dominion fall camp continues, the quarterback competition continues as well. The four-way battle includes true freshman Steven Williams, redshirt freshman Drayton Arnold, junior college transfer Jordan Hoy and redshirt sophomore Blake LaRussa.

The leader of the pack appears to be LaRussa. He won a state championship at Bishop Sullivan High School in Virginia Beach and he’s the only player in the competition that has actually played in a college game.

This is LaRussa’s third camp and he says he feels more comfortable than ever.

“There are certain things that you get in a game that you can never learn in practice,” LaRussa said. “I’m seeing the defense faster now, it’s a lot slower for me compared to when I was a freshman.”

Coach Bobby Wilder isn’t quite ready to say who will start the Monarchs season opener against Albany on September 2nd, but he admits the former walk-on has grown on and off the field.

“The game has slowed down for him,” Wilder said. “He has a better rapport with his receivers, he takes coaching, he’s much more comfortable and the game has definitely slowed down for him.”