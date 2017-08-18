Beach police make arrest after cell phone found in church bathroom

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a cell phone found in a Virginia Beach church bathroom.

According to a search warrant filed by Virginia Beach police, a boy reported that he found the phone’s camera face up under a urinal at the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church in April.Virginia Beach United Methodist Church in April.

Police say 20-year-old Dillon Jacobs, of Virginia Beach, is now in jail, charged in connection with this case.