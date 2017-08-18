2 injured in small plane crash in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are at the scene of a plane crash in New Kent County that happened Friday morning.

Police said in a statement that the crash happened at 11:15 a.m. when a small, fixed-wing, private aircraft crash landed into a field before striking a fence. This happened off Liberty Hall Road.

Two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash, according to police, the pilot and a passenger. One of the two was flown to VCU Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries. The other was also injured, but the extent of injuries is not known at this time.

The NTSB and FAA have been notified and the crash remains under investigation.

