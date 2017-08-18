1 suspect arrested in deadly Hampton shooting, 2 still wanted

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified three suspects in a Hampton homicide.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on June 19, officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Derosa Drive. The call was upgraded to a shooting as police responded. Once authorities got on scene, they found a man in a vehicle that had run off the road and hit a home.

The man had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by police as as 25-year-old Johnathan Matthew Bradley.

Police said Friday that Bradley was sitting in a parked vehicle on Derosa Drive when three suspects approached his vehicle, pulled out guns and tried to rob him. During the attempted robbery, Bradley was shot.

One man has been arrested in connection to the case. Two others are still wanted.

Twenty-year-old Brian Austin Moore, of Hampton, is in custody. Police are still searching for 21-year-old Jerri De’Unda Forson and 21-year-old Malik Omar Saunders Jr., both of Hampton.

According to police, Forson lives in the first block of Tallyho Turn and Saunders lives in the first block of Triple Crown Crossing.

All three suspects have each been charged with murder, two counts of a use of a firearm in commission of a felony, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit a robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

If you know of Forson or Saunders’ whereabouts or have any information about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.