Two families remember loved ones killed in wreck

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Families of two men killed in Wednesday’s wreck on I-264 spoke to 10 On Your Side about their loved ones.

“It’s so tragic because of how it happen,” said Aaron Collier’s godmother, Tiffany Johnson.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Michael Goldstone’s niece Chantel Ross said.

The two families are connected by tragedy. They each spoke to WAVY’s Brandi Cummings Thursday evening.

“We had plans this weekend, but now we don’t,” Ross said.

Ross and her uncle Michael Goldstone were set to do some work in her home. However, a phone call and visit from state troopers Wednesday afternoon changed that.

“I said, ‘What’s wrong? Tell us what’s wrong,’ and they told us that he’d been in a fatal car accident,” Ross said.

She told Cummings that Goldstone was headed to work just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

He was reportedly driving a Ford Taurus on 264, crossed the median and hit two vehicles.

Ross has no idea why.

“I’m so sorry for the other families because I know what they’re going through,” Ross said.

Troopers said Goldstone hit 53-year-old Darlene Varney’s Toyota Corolla, then ran into Aaron Collier’s Suzuki Sidekick.

Collier died at the scene.

“Of course, he will always be with us. Physically not being able to hold him or hug him that’s the rough part,” Johnson said of her godson.

Johnson said Collier was headed to visit his mom that morning.

“It was so unreal. I drove past that accident,” she said.

But Johnson said she had no idea how what she saw would impact her family. She says Aaron Butt, as they called him, recently returned from Colorado. He loved life and was free-spirited with a contagious smile that would light up a room.

“So young. Things like this aren’t supposed to happen,” Johnson told Cummings.

Because it did, they want something done along this stretch of road to protect other drivers.

“I really think that guard rail needs to be put up…That’s one thing we’re gonna fight for,” she said.

This online campaign is raising money for Aaron Collier’s funeral expenses.

Michael Goldstone’s niece said he will be cremated and his ashes taken to the family’s home country, South Africa.

The third victim in the crash was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Trooper say the crash is still under investigation.