True Religion, Crocs, Armani Exchange coming to Norfolk outlets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three new stores are coming to Norfolk Premium Outlets, officials announced Thursday.

The stores include True Religion, Crocs and Armani Exchange.

True Religion will be located in the James Court, near Levi’s Outlet, and will open its doors to shoppers on Aug. 25. The Crocs outlet will be located in the Chesapeake Court near Hanesbrands, and is set to open Aug. 31. Armani Exchange is expected to open in early September and will be in the James Court, next to Banana Republic Factory Store and the new True Religion Outlet.

The outlet mall, located off Northampton Boulevard, held its grand opening in late June. The mall already boasts a wide range of brand-name stores including Nike, Banana Republic and Steve Madden.