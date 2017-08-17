Tropical Storm Harvey forms in the Atlantic

ATLANTIC OCEAN (WAVY) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Harvey has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft found that the disturbance had become a tropical storm Thursday.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, Harvey was located about 250 miles east of Barbados. The storm is moving toward the west at about 18 miles per hour. This motion is expected to continue over the next few days. Harvey is expected to move through the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Hurricane hunter reports indicate that the storm has maximum sustained winds are near 40 miles per hour with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is possible during the next 48 hours, according to the NHC.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

