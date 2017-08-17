Tides infielder Paul Janish prepares for life after playing baseball

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Tides shortstop Paul Janish has 473 Major League games under his belt. The 34-year-old from Houston says this season will be his last as a player. He’s accepted a coaching position at Rice University.

Janish was a team captain on Rice’s 2003 national championship team. He’s known as a top-tier infielder and that will be his focus at Rice.

With two young sons, Janish says it’s time to go back home.

“My kids are starting to get ready to go to school,” Janish said. “Having the opportunity to be at home, to be able to coach under coach Graham who I played for at Rice, where I went, it’s kind of a best case scenario and I’m looking forward to it.”

Tides skipper Ron Johnson is happy for Janish, but Johnson sounds like the door on Janish’s playing career in not necessarily closed.

“There’s very few times that you get an opportunity to have a career like he’s had and then all of a sudden, possibly, if this is the last part of him playing to step into an opportunity at Rice where he lives where he went to school, that’s a great deal.”