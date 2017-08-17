Some charges withdrawn against suspect in Petersburg murders

PETERSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of abducting and killing a Petersburg woman and murdering his girlfriend back in January had some charges withdrawn Thursday.

Five charges against Kristopher Jones, 32, were nolle prossed Thursday, including abduction, armed robbery, carjacking, eluding police and stealing.

Jones was arrested outside a Lowe’s near Military Circle Mall in Norfolk on Jan. 19.

Jones will be in court in October for charges of capital murder and first-degree murder.

