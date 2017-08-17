Sen. Warner to get up-close look at Chesapeake Bay cleanup efforts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) will join the Chesapeake Bay foundation to tour the James River — and get a first-hand look at cleanup efforts.

During today’s visit the foundation will reportedly highlight damage President Donald Trump and Congress could do if they get rid of funding to restore the bay.

Last year, the foundation received $73 million for cleanup efforts. It has been previously reported that the Trump Administration proposed eliminating Chesapeake Bay cleanup dollars.

Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Molly Ward is also scheduled to be on-hand for Thursday’s boat tour.

