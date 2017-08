NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured Thursday night in a shooting in Newport News.

Around 9:57 p.m., officers were called to the a shooting near the 7300 block of River Road. When police got to the scene, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.